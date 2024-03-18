What Are The Chances Of The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Being A Good Investment?

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $482.40M, closed the recent trade at $2.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -11.84% during that session. The REAX stock price is -34.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.60 and 59.33% above the 52-week low of $1.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 392.24K shares.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) trade information

Sporting -11.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the REAX stock price touched $2.68 or saw a rise of 20.71%. Year-to-date, The Real Brokerage Inc. shares have moved 67.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) have changed -9.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.