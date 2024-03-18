What Are The Chances Of Spectral AI Inc. (MDAI) Being A Good Investment?

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 21.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.10M, closed the last trade at $2.83 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 16.94% during that session. The MDAI stock price is -589.05% off its 52-week high price of $19.50 and 39.93% above the 52-week low of $1.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information

Sporting 16.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MDAI stock price touched $2.83 or saw a rise of 10.16%. Year-to-date, Spectral AI Inc shares have moved 15.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) have changed 48.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.