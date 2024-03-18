Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Wolfspeed Inc

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.19B, closed the recent trade at $25.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.75 on the day or -2.89% during that session. The WOLF stock price is -178.01% off its 52-week high price of $70.42 and 7.07% above the 52-week low of $23.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.56 million shares.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) trade information

Sporting -2.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WOLF stock price touched $25.33 or saw a rise of 14.14%. Year-to-date, Wolfspeed Inc shares have moved -41.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) have changed -9.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.56.