Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Presto Automation Inc

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 9.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.15M, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -7.26% during that session. The PRST stock price is -1950.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.74 and 46.43% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.30 million shares.

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information

Sporting -7.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PRST stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 36.98%. Year-to-date, Presto Automation Inc shares have moved -47.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) have changed 40.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.