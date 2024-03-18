Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Presto Automation Inc

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 9.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.15M, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -7.26% during that session. The PRST stock price is -1950.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.74 and 46.43% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.30 million shares.
Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information
Sporting -7.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PRST stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 36.98%. Year-to-date, Presto Automation Inc shares have moved -47.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) have changed 40.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.
Presto Automation Inc (PRST) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Presto Automation Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -91.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.36%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.50% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.10%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.07 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
PRST Dividends
Presto Automation Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 16 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders
Insiders own 27.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.79% with a share float percentage of 29.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Presto Automation Inc having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 2.47 million shares worth more than $12.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 4.27% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.97 million and represent 2.97% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 1.46 million shares of worth $4.87 million while later fund manager owns 1.45 million shares of worth $7.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.50% of company’s outstanding stock.