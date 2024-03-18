Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Exscientia Plc ADR

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 4.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $824.60M, closed the last trade at $6.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.75% during that session. The EXAI stock price is -38.18% off its 52-week high price of $9.12 and 36.82% above the 52-week low of $4.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 699.82K shares.

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) trade information

Sporting -0.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EXAI stock price touched $6.60 or saw a rise of 3.65%. Year-to-date, Exscientia Plc ADR shares have moved 2.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) have changed 11.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.89.