Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Exscientia Plc ADR

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 4.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $824.60M, closed the last trade at $6.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.75% during that session. The EXAI stock price is -38.18% off its 52-week high price of $9.12 and 36.82% above the 52-week low of $4.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 699.82K shares.
Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) trade information
Sporting -0.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EXAI stock price touched $6.60 or saw a rise of 3.65%. Year-to-date, Exscientia Plc ADR shares have moved 2.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) have changed 11.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.89.
Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Exscientia Plc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.79%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.90% and 26.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.20%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.05 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $8.2 million and $7.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 107.90% for the current quarter and 44.20% for the next.
EXAI Dividends
Exscientia Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 18 and March 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 26.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.62% with a share float percentage of 35.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exscientia Plc ADR having a total of 98 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Laurion Capital Management, LP with over 6.0 million shares worth more than $35.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Laurion Capital Management, LP held 4.96% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is SB Global Advisers Ltd, with the holding of over 5.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.28 million and represent 4.70% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Fd. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 0.66 million shares of worth $3.97 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.7 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.