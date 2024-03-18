Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) Lower

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 3.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $627.82M, closed the recent trade at $1.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -5.46% during that session. The SPCE stock price is -292.99% off its 52-week high price of $6.17 and 12.1% above the 52-week low of $1.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.07 million shares.

Sporting -5.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SPCE stock price touched $1.57 or saw a rise of 9.77%. Year-to-date, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares have moved -35.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) have changed -18.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 84.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.8.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.14%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 49.10% and 43.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.85 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.16 million and $1.87 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.50% for the current quarter and 104.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.87% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 34.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.40%.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.26% with a share float percentage of 42.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc having a total of 333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 40.18 million shares worth more than $62.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, State Street Corporation held 10.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 34.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.43 million and represent 8.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.58% shares in the company for having 30.33 million shares of worth $47.01 million while later fund manager owns 11.7 million shares of worth $18.13 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.