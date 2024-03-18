Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Lower

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $247.19M, closed the recent trade at $1.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.09% during that session. The SLDP stock price is -133.58% off its 52-week high price of $3.20 and 19.71% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.82 million shares.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Sporting -1.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SLDP stock price touched $1.37 or saw a rise of 10.46%. Year-to-date, Solid Power Inc shares have moved -5.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) have changed -25.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.81.