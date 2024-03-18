Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Upper

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 4.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $127.89M, closed the last trade at $2.45 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 4.26% during that session. The EBS stock price is -457.96% off its 52-week high price of $13.67 and 42.04% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.13 million shares.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) trade information

Sporting 4.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EBS stock price touched $2.45 or saw a rise of 17.51%. Year-to-date, Emergent Biosolutions Inc shares have moved 2.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) have changed 44.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.