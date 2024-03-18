Wall Street Was Disappointed By Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV)’s 48.09% Stock Price Incline

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 29.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.46M, closed the last trade at $1.94 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 48.09% during that session. The GOEV stock price is -905.15% off its 52-week high price of $19.50 and 37.11% above the 52-week low of $1.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.39 million shares.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Sporting 48.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GOEV stock price touched $1.94 or saw a rise of 6.73%. Year-to-date, Canoo Inc shares have moved -67.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) have changed -40.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.94.