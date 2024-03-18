Wall Street Was Disappointed By Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV)’s 48.09% Stock Price Incline

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 29.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.46M, closed the last trade at $1.94 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 48.09% during that session. The GOEV stock price is -905.15% off its 52-week high price of $19.50 and 37.11% above the 52-week low of $1.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.39 million shares.
Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information
Sporting 48.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GOEV stock price touched $1.94 or saw a rise of 6.73%. Year-to-date, Canoo Inc shares have moved -67.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) have changed -40.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.94.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Canoo Inc (GOEV) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Canoo Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.46%, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 69.20% and 60.90% for the next quarter.
5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $700k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1132.83% over the past 5 years.
GOEV Dividends
Canoo Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.45% with a share float percentage of 13.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canoo Inc having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.13 million shares worth more than $2.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.16% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Infini Capital Management Ltd, with the holding of over 0.73 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.41 million and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 0.68 million shares of worth $1.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $0.6 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.