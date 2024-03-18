Wall Street Was Disappointed By ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR)’s 3.85% Stock Price Incline

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.72B, closed the recent trade at $28.16 per share which meant it gained $1.05 on the day or 3.85% during that session. The ACMR stock price is -22.16% off its 52-week high price of $34.40 and 68.93% above the 52-week low of $8.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 million shares.

Sporting 3.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ACMR stock price touched $28.16 or saw a rise of 5.22%. Year-to-date, ACM Research Inc shares have moved 44.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) have changed 40.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.43.

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ACM Research Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 81.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.61%, compared to 1.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 126.70% and -25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $152.41 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $168.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $74.26 million and $115.54 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 105.20% for the current quarter and 45.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.93% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -13.15% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.74%.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.88% with a share float percentage of 78.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ACM Research Inc having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 3.68 million shares worth more than $48.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 6.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.86 million and represent 6.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 1.33 million shares of worth $17.41 million while later fund manager owns 1.1 million shares of worth $19.39 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.