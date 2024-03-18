Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.95% Stock Price Gain

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $921.70M, closed the recent trade at $5.49 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.95% during that session. The VMEO stock price is -0.73% off its 52-week high price of $5.53 and 44.99% above the 52-week low of $3.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 million shares.
Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information
Sporting 1.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VMEO stock price touched $5.49 or saw a rise of 0.72%. Year-to-date, Vimeo Inc shares have moved 39.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) have changed 35.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Vimeo Inc (VMEO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Vimeo Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 47.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100.00%, compared to 19.60% for the industry.
VMEO Dividends
Vimeo Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 7.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.27% with a share float percentage of 99.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vimeo Inc having a total of 317 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 14.78 million shares worth more than $60.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.38% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.85 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 4.96 million shares of worth $20.42 million while later fund manager owns 3.98 million shares of worth $16.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.