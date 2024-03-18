Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.95% Stock Price Gain

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $921.70M, closed the recent trade at $5.49 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.95% during that session. The VMEO stock price is -0.73% off its 52-week high price of $5.53 and 44.99% above the 52-week low of $3.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 million shares.

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Sporting 1.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VMEO stock price touched $5.49 or saw a rise of 0.72%. Year-to-date, Vimeo Inc shares have moved 39.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) have changed 35.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.