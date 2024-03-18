Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 2.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $456.15M, closed the last trade at $7.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.65% during that session. The VTYX stock price is -432.47% off its 52-week high price of $41.00 and 75.71% above the 52-week low of $1.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.60 million shares.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Sporting -0.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VTYX stock price touched $7.70 or saw a rise of 27.84%. Year-to-date, Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares have moved 211.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) have changed 209.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.