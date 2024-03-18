Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 2.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $456.15M, closed the last trade at $7.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.65% during that session. The VTYX stock price is -432.47% off its 52-week high price of $41.00 and 75.71% above the 52-week low of $1.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.60 million shares.
Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information
Sporting -0.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VTYX stock price touched $7.70 or saw a rise of 27.84%. Year-to-date, Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares have moved 211.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) have changed 209.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.
Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.73%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.50% and 29.70% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -148.81% over the past 5 years.
VTYX Dividends
Ventyx Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.39% with a share float percentage of 81.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ventyx Biosciences Inc having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 4.27 million shares worth more than $32.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 7.20% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.37 million and represent 6.44% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.97% shares in the company for having 2.35 million shares of worth $18.13 million while later fund manager owns 1.61 million shares of worth $12.38 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.