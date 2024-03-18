Velo3D Inc (VLD) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 13.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.12M, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 17.33% during that session. The VLD stock price is -511.9% off its 52-week high price of $2.57 and 54.76% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.40 million shares.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Sporting 17.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VLD stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, Velo3D Inc shares have moved 6.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) have changed 63.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.23.