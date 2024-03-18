VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.15M, closed the recent trade at $1.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.43% during that session. The VCIG stock price is -2022.81% off its 52-week high price of $24.20 and 28.95% above the 52-week low of $0.81. The 3-month trading volume is 869.95K shares.
VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) trade information
Sporting -0.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VCIG stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 8.06%. Year-to-date, VCI Global Ltd shares have moved -49.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) have changed -3.78%.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
VCIG Dividends
VCI Global Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.87%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 71.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.19% with a share float percentage of 0.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VCI Global Ltd having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of America Corporation with over 23006.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bank of America Corporation held 0.06% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 19183.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.