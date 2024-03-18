VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.15M, closed the recent trade at $1.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.43% during that session. The VCIG stock price is -2022.81% off its 52-week high price of $24.20 and 28.95% above the 52-week low of $0.81. The 3-month trading volume is 869.95K shares.

VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) trade information

Sporting -0.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VCIG stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 8.06%. Year-to-date, VCI Global Ltd shares have moved -49.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) have changed -3.78%.