Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.60B, closed the recent trade at $6.43 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 2.31% during that session. The UEC stock price is -29.7% off its 52-week high price of $8.34 and 64.23% above the 52-week low of $2.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.52 million shares.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Sporting 2.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UEC stock price touched $6.43 or saw a rise of 9.31%. Year-to-date, Uranium Energy Corp shares have moved 0.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) have changed -14.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.21.