Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $418.22M, closed the recent trade at $1.49 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.02% during that session. The URG stock price is -34.9% off its 52-week high price of $2.01 and 44.97% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.28 million shares.
Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information
Sporting 1.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the URG stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 5.1%. Year-to-date, Ur-Energy Inc. shares have moved -3.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) have changed -12.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Ur-Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.00%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 147.40%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.72 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
URG Dividends
Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 29 and May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.19% with a share float percentage of 60.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ur-Energy Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MMCAP International, Inc. SPC with over 25.94 million shares worth more than $27.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, MMCAP International, Inc. SPC held 9.76% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 15.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.99 million and represent 5.73% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.27% shares in the company for having 14.0 million shares of worth $14.7 million while later fund manager owns 13.38 million shares of worth $20.61 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.03% of company’s outstanding stock.