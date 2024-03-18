Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $418.22M, closed the recent trade at $1.49 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.02% during that session. The URG stock price is -34.9% off its 52-week high price of $2.01 and 44.97% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.28 million shares.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Sporting 1.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the URG stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 5.1%. Year-to-date, Ur-Energy Inc. shares have moved -3.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) have changed -12.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.