Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 4.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.60M, closed the last trade at $0.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.72% during that session. The DCFC stock price is -2433.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.52 and -16.67% below the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.18 million shares.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Sporting -6.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DCFC stock price touched $0.06 or saw a rise of 40.0%. Year-to-date, Tritium DCFC Limited shares have moved -71.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -36.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) have changed -55.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.