TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 6.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.06M, closed the last trade at $0.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -14.31% during that session. The TCON stock price is -476.32% off its 52-week high price of $2.19 and 65.79% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.94 million shares.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Sporting -14.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TCON stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 48.46%. Year-to-date, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 114.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) have changed 97.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.