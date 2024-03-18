TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $511.64M, closed the last trade at $1.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.34% during that session. The TMC stock price is -91.62% off its 52-week high price of $3.20 and 61.08% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.60 million shares.
TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information
Sporting -2.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TMC stock price touched $1.67 or saw a rise of 19.32%. Year-to-date, TMC the metals company Inc shares have moved 51.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) have changed 35.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.1.
TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that TMC the metals company Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.00%, compared to 10.30% for the industry.
TMC Dividends
TMC the metals company Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 48.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.18% with a share float percentage of 10.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TMC the metals company Inc having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Manhattan Company with over 7.07 million shares worth more than $11.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, First Manhattan Company held 2.41% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Baird Financial Group, Inc., with the holding of over 1.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.11 million and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $99955.0 while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.19 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.