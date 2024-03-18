TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $511.64M, closed the last trade at $1.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.34% during that session. The TMC stock price is -91.62% off its 52-week high price of $3.20 and 61.08% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.60 million shares.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Sporting -2.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TMC stock price touched $1.67 or saw a rise of 19.32%. Year-to-date, TMC the metals company Inc shares have moved 51.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) have changed 35.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.1.