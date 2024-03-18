TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX): What Makes The Stock Good?

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.26B, closed the recent trade at $14.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -4.01% during that session. The TGTX stock price is -144.15% off its 52-week high price of $35.67 and 55.78% above the 52-week low of $6.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.99 million shares.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Sporting -4.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TGTX stock price touched $14.61 or saw a rise of 12.15%. Year-to-date, TG Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -14.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) have changed 1.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.82.