TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) has a beta value of 0.18 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.84B, closed the recent trade at $11.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.00% during that session. The TAL stock price is -30.42% off its 52-week high price of $15.52 and 57.23% above the 52-week low of $5.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.60 million shares.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Sporting -1.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TAL stock price touched $11.90 or saw a rise of 11.52%. Year-to-date, TAL Education Group ADR shares have moved -5.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) have changed -18.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.2.