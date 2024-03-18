Surgepays Inc (SURG) Investors To Make Money Again

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.95M, closed the recent trade at $4.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -7.03% during that session. The SURG stock price is -114.65% off its 52-week high price of $9.23 and 9.77% above the 52-week low of $3.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 810.12K shares.

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) trade information

Sporting -7.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SURG stock price touched $4.30 or saw a rise of 38.83%. Year-to-date, Surgepays Inc shares have moved -33.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) have changed -51.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.