Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 20.00% Stock Price Incline

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) has a beta value of -1.08 and has seen 7.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.97M, closed the last trade at $0.06 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 20.00% during that session. The SBFM stock price is -2233.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.40 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 79.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.14 million shares.
Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information
Sporting 20.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SBFM stock price touched $0.06 or saw a rise of 7.69%. Year-to-date, Sunshine Biopharma Inc shares have moved -77.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) have changed 0.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.
Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -84.58% over the past 6 months.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 54.97% over the past 5 years.
SBFM Dividends
Sunshine Biopharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 03 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders
Insiders own 17.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.89% with a share float percentage of 14.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunshine Biopharma Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.19 million shares worth more than $1.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 0.42% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.