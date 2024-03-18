Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 20.00% Stock Price Incline

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) has a beta value of -1.08 and has seen 7.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.97M, closed the last trade at $0.06 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 20.00% during that session. The SBFM stock price is -2233.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.40 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 79.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.14 million shares.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Sporting 20.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SBFM stock price touched $0.06 or saw a rise of 7.69%. Year-to-date, Sunshine Biopharma Inc shares have moved -77.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) have changed 0.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.