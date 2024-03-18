Sunrun Inc (RUN): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 1.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.16B, closed the recent trade at $9.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.40% during that session. The RUN stock price is -142.13% off its 52-week high price of $23.85 and 14.42% above the 52-week low of $8.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.61 million shares.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Sporting -0.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RUN stock price touched $9.85 or saw a rise of 17.78%. Year-to-date, Sunrun Inc shares have moved -49.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) have changed -42.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.61.