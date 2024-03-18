Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Estimation And Forecast

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) has a beta value of -1.19 and has seen 9.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.24B, closed the last trade at $4.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -2.74% during that session. The SMMT stock price is -12.99% off its 52-week high price of $5.22 and 71.86% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.02 million shares.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Sporting -2.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SMMT stock price touched $4.62 or saw a rise of 7.97%. Year-to-date, Summit Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 77.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) have changed 3.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.71.