Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $213.00M, closed the last trade at $1.20 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.69% during that session. The SLI stock price is -304.17% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 7.5% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Sporting 1.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SLI stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Standard Lithium Ltd shares have moved -40.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) have changed -13.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.73.