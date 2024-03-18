Small Cap Stock Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) Is A Buy – Analysts

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 9.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.67M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.09% during that session. The KTRA stock price is -6544.44% off its 52-week high price of $5.98 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.01 million shares.
Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information
Sporting -6.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KTRA stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 32.63%. Year-to-date, Kintara Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -44.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) have changed -14.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.
Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Kintara Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -97.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.25%, compared to 13.60% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.09% over the past 5 years.
KTRA Dividends
Kintara Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.62% with a share float percentage of 0.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kintara Therapeutics Inc having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $12023.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 0.33% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 43163.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4061.0 and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 30458.0 shares of worth $2866.0 while later fund manager owns 12455.0 shares of worth $1172.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.