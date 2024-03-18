Small Cap Stock Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) Is A Buy – Analysts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 4.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.11B, closed the recent trade at $1.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -3.70% during that session. The DNA stock price is -145.19% off its 52-week high price of $2.55 and -0.96% below the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.17 million shares.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Sporting -3.70% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DNA stock price touched $1.04 or saw a rise of 15.45%. Year-to-date, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc shares have moved -38.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) have changed -32.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 255.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.