Sigma Lithium Corporation Shares Are Down -60.18% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) has seen 2.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.42B, closed the last trade at $12.95 per share which meant it lost -$1.31 on the day or -9.19% during that session. The SGML stock price is -233.44% off its 52-week high price of $43.18 and 19.23% above the 52-week low of $10.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Sporting -9.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SGML stock price touched $12.95 or saw a rise of 15.47%. Year-to-date, Sigma Lithium Corporation shares have moved -58.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) have changed -10.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.33.