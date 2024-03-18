Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Carvana Co. (CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has a beta value of 3.31 and has seen 7.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.25B, closed the last trade at $79.58 per share which meant it gained $2.9 on the day or 3.78% during that session. The CVNA stock price is -13.7% off its 52-week high price of $90.48 and 91.89% above the 52-week low of $6.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.95 million shares.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Sporting 3.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CVNA stock price touched $79.58 or saw a rise of 5.98%. Year-to-date, Carvana Co. shares have moved 50.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have changed 46.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.65.