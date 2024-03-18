Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Shares Are Up 2.07% So Far This Year

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.13B, closed the recent trade at $70.55 per share which meant it lost -$6.95 on the day or -8.97% during that session. The FOUR stock price is -30.83% off its 52-week high price of $92.30 and 39.18% above the 52-week low of $42.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 million shares.
Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) trade information
Sporting -8.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FOUR stock price touched $70.55 or saw a rise of 16.72%. Year-to-date, Shift4 Payments Inc shares have moved -5.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) have changed -8.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.78.
Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Shift4 Payments Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.68%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.30% and 21.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.30%.
16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $756.4 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $916.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $547 million and $629.84 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.30% for the current quarter and 45.50% for the next.
FOUR Dividends
Shift4 Payments Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.55% with a share float percentage of 101.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shift4 Payments Inc having a total of 416 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 5.5 million shares worth more than $373.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.73% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 5.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $347.18 million and represent 9.05% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.53% shares in the company for having 2.0 million shares of worth $137.67 million while later fund manager owns 1.79 million shares of worth $121.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.18% of company’s outstanding stock.