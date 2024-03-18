Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Shares Are Up 2.07% So Far This Year

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.13B, closed the recent trade at $70.55 per share which meant it lost -$6.95 on the day or -8.97% during that session. The FOUR stock price is -30.83% off its 52-week high price of $92.30 and 39.18% above the 52-week low of $42.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 million shares.

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Sporting -8.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FOUR stock price touched $70.55 or saw a rise of 16.72%. Year-to-date, Shift4 Payments Inc shares have moved -5.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) have changed -8.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.78.