Shares Of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) Inclined 94.10% In One Month

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 9.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.84B, closed the last trade at $62.56 per share which meant it lost -$2.49 on the day or -3.83% during that session. The VKTX stock price is -58.9% off its 52-week high price of $99.41 and 86.76% above the 52-week low of $8.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.96 million shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Sporting -3.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VKTX stock price touched $62.56 or saw a rise of 13.21%. Year-to-date, Viking Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 236.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have changed 94.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.45.