Shares Of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) increased By 46.21% In A Month

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) has a beta value of 0.08 and has seen 2.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17B, closed the last trade at $7.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.90% during that session. The GOTU stock price is -9.07% off its 52-week high price of $8.42 and 71.24% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.63 million shares.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Sporting -0.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GOTU stock price touched $7.72 or saw a rise of 3.74%. Year-to-date, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares have moved 113.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) have changed 46.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.