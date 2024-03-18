Shares Of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) Loss -20.59% In A Month

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 0.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.53B, closed the recent trade at $9.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.95% during that session. The EXPI stock price is -156.46% off its 52-week high price of $25.39 and 0.51% above the 52-week low of $9.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

Sporting -0.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EXPI stock price touched $9.90 or saw a rise of 22.72%. Year-to-date, eXp World Holdings Inc shares have moved -36.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) have changed -20.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.11.

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.13% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $905.61 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.32 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $861.22 million and $1.23 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.20% for the current quarter and 7.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.32% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -37.19% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

EXPI Dividends

eXp World Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 30 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 1.97%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.54% with a share float percentage of 70.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with eXp World Holdings Inc having a total of 318 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.35 million shares worth more than $120.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 20.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 12.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $116.67 million and represent 19.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 8.73% shares in the company for having 5.32 million shares of worth $51.74 million while later fund manager owns 3.16 million shares of worth $30.75 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.19% of company’s outstanding stock.