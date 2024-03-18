Shares Of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Inclined 20.33% In One Month

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.27B, closed the recent trade at $3.29 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.77% during that session. The CDE stock price is -38.3% off its 52-week high price of $4.55 and 39.21% above the 52-week low of $2.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.35 million shares.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Sporting 0.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CDE stock price touched $3.29 or saw a rise of 1.2%. Year-to-date, Coeur Mining Inc shares have moved 0.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) have changed 20.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.34.