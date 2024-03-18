Shares Of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) Decreased By -4.10% In A Month

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.98M, closed the last trade at $1.17 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.74% during that session. The ACRS stock price is -850.43% off its 52-week high price of $11.12 and 49.57% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) trade information
Sporting 1.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ACRS stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 19.31%. Year-to-date, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 11.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) have changed -4.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.32.
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -85.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.65%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.00% and 40.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -82.10%.
6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.37 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.67% over the past 5 years.
ACRS Dividends
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.98% with a share float percentage of 98.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aclaris Therapeutics Inc having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 7.64 million shares worth more than $79.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 10.79% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.01 million and represent 7.90% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.60% shares in the company for having 1.84 million shares of worth $19.06 million while later fund manager owns 1.58 million shares of worth $11.81 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.