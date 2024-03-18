Shares Of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) Decreased By -4.10% In A Month

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.98M, closed the last trade at $1.17 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.74% during that session. The ACRS stock price is -850.43% off its 52-week high price of $11.12 and 49.57% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) trade information

Sporting 1.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ACRS stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 19.31%. Year-to-date, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 11.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) have changed -4.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.32.