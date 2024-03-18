Shares In Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) 272.46% Up, YTD

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 96.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.12M, closed the recent trade at $0.64 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 44.96% during that session. The VERB stock price is -698.44% off its 52-week high price of $5.11 and 82.81% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 54.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.97 million shares.
Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information
Sporting 44.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VERB stock price touched $0.64 or saw a rise of 30.66%. Year-to-date, Verb Technology Company Inc shares have moved 272.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 317.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) have changed 318.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -48.72% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -75.60%. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.68% over the past 5 years.
VERB Dividends
Verb Technology Company Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 15 and April 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders
Insiders own 4.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.53% with a share float percentage of 1.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verb Technology Company Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.89% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 30631.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33081.0 and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.51% shares in the company for having 23175.0 shares of worth $25029.0 while later fund manager owns 8540.0 shares of worth $12468.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.