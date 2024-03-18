Shares In Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) 272.46% Up, YTD

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 96.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.12M, closed the recent trade at $0.64 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 44.96% during that session. The VERB stock price is -698.44% off its 52-week high price of $5.11 and 82.81% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 54.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.97 million shares.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Sporting 44.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VERB stock price touched $0.64 or saw a rise of 30.66%. Year-to-date, Verb Technology Company Inc shares have moved 272.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 317.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) have changed 318.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.