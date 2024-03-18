Shares In Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) 29.94% Up, YTD

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) has a beta value of 0.29 and has seen 1.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $430.01M, closed the last trade at $2.30 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 7.48% during that session. The TSHA stock price is -69.13% off its 52-week high price of $3.89 and 78.26% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 million shares.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Sporting 7.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TSHA stock price touched $2.30 or saw a rise of 9.45%. Year-to-date, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc shares have moved 29.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) have changed 57.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.18.