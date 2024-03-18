Shares In Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) 29.94% Up, YTD

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) has a beta value of 0.29 and has seen 1.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $430.01M, closed the last trade at $2.30 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 7.48% during that session. The TSHA stock price is -69.13% off its 52-week high price of $3.89 and 78.26% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 million shares.
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information
Sporting 7.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TSHA stock price touched $2.30 or saw a rise of 9.45%. Year-to-date, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc shares have moved 29.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) have changed 57.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.18.
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -31.95% over the past 6 months, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 478.70%.
10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.65 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.5 million and $4.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.90% for the current quarter and -59.20% for the next.
TSHA Dividends
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 26 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 24.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.77% with a share float percentage of 92.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taysha Gene Therapies Inc having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.59 million shares worth more than $1.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.85% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited, with the holding of over 1.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.99 million and represent 0.80% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.62% shares in the company for having 1.16 million shares of worth $0.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.81 million shares of worth $2.6 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.