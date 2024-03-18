SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) Has Fallen -29.03%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) has a beta value of 2.36 and has seen 7.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.49M, closed the last trade at $1.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -29.03% during that session. The SLS stock price is -73.64% off its 52-week high price of $1.91 and 54.55% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Sporting -29.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SLS stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 36.05%. Year-to-date, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc shares have moved 3.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) have changed 55.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.05.