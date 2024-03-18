SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) Has Fallen -29.03%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) has a beta value of 2.36 and has seen 7.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.49M, closed the last trade at $1.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -29.03% during that session. The SLS stock price is -73.64% off its 52-week high price of $1.91 and 54.55% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information
Sporting -29.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SLS stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 36.05%. Year-to-date, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc shares have moved 3.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) have changed 55.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.05.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -27.15% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,200.00%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13 million for the current quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 83.15% over the past 5 years.
SLS Dividends
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.28% with a share float percentage of 15.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. with over 1.25 million shares worth more than $1.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. held 4.41% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.49 million and represent 3.34% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 0.59 million shares of worth $0.93 million while later fund manager owns 0.32 million shares of worth $0.5 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.