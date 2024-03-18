Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 3.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $139.55M, closed the last trade at $0.78 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The SGMO stock price is -185.9% off its 52-week high price of $2.23 and 62.82% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 million shares.

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SGMO stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 17.02%. Year-to-date, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 43.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) have changed 3.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.95%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -258.30% and 80.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -75.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.65 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $157.96 million and $14.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -95.80% for the current quarter and -44.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.96% over the past 5 years.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.66% with a share float percentage of 55.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sangamo Therapeutics Inc having a total of 173 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.1 million shares worth more than $10.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 7.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 12.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.83 million and represent 7.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.90% shares in the company for having 8.69 million shares of worth $6.78 million while later fund manager owns 4.28 million shares of worth $3.34 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.