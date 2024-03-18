Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI): What Makes The Stock Good?

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) has a beta value of 2.50 and has seen 6.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $312.20M, closed the last trade at $1.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The RGTI stock price is -74.11% off its 52-week high price of $3.43 and 81.73% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.08 million shares.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Sporting -0.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RGTI stock price touched $1.97 or saw a rise of 13.22%. Year-to-date, Rigetti Computing Inc shares have moved 99.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) have changed 51.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.