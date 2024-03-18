RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 1.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $294.76M, closed the last trade at $8.47 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.71% during that session. The RAPT stock price is -222.9% off its 52-week high price of $27.35 and 19.01% above the 52-week low of $6.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information

Sporting 0.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RAPT stock price touched $8.47 or saw a rise of 7.23%. Year-to-date, RAPT Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -65.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) have changed -66.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.