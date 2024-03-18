Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) Disappoints Wall Street With -12.81% Stock Price Loss

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 1.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.35M, closed the last trade at $2.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -12.81% during that session. The RVSN stock price is -853.88% off its 52-week high price of $23.37 and 58.78% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.87 million shares.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Sporting -12.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RVSN stock price touched $2.45 or saw a rise of 42.08%. Year-to-date, Rail Vision Ltd shares have moved 60.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) have changed -58.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.