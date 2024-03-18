Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has a beta value of 2.79 and has seen 8.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $462.26M, closed the last trade at $1.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.84% during that session. The QRTEA stock price is -52.54% off its 52-week high price of $1.80 and 66.1% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 million shares.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Sporting -0.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the QRTEA stock price touched $1.18 or saw a rise of 13.87%. Year-to-date, Qurate Retail Inc shares have moved 34.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have changed 26.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.