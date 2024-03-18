Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI): What Are The Positives?

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) has a beta value of 3.05 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $245.26M, closed the last trade at $1.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.26% during that session. The QSI stock price is -125.43% off its 52-week high price of $3.90 and 35.26% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 790.93K shares.
Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information
Sporting -2.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the QSI stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 23.83%. Year-to-date, Quantum-Si Incorporated shares have moved -13.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) have changed 4.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.98.
Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Quantum-Si Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.85%, compared to 1.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.60% and -11.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 277.10%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $430k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $680k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
QSI Dividends
Quantum-Si Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 17.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.58% with a share float percentage of 49.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quantum-Si Incorporated having a total of 120 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 14.45 million shares worth more than $23.98 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 11.86% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.71 million and represent 5.83% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 11.70% shares in the company for having 14.25 million shares of worth $23.65 million while later fund manager owns 3.01 million shares of worth $5.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.47% of company’s outstanding stock.