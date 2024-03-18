Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI): What Are The Positives?

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) has a beta value of 3.05 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $245.26M, closed the last trade at $1.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.26% during that session. The QSI stock price is -125.43% off its 52-week high price of $3.90 and 35.26% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 790.93K shares.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Sporting -2.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the QSI stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 23.83%. Year-to-date, Quantum-Si Incorporated shares have moved -13.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) have changed 4.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.98.