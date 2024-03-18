Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) Shares Have Loss -6.32% Over The Past Month

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 2.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $762.76M, closed the last trade at $1.63 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 4.49% during that session. The PSNY stock price is -204.29% off its 52-week high price of $4.96 and 20.25% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.49 million shares.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Sporting 4.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PSNY stock price touched $1.63 or saw a rise of 7.39%. Year-to-date, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR shares have moved -27.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) have changed -6.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.5.