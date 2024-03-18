Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) has a beta value of 2.50 and has seen 4.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.79M, closed the last trade at $0.07 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 17.76% during that session. The PEGY stock price is -2371.43% off its 52-week high price of $1.73 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.10 million shares.

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) trade information

Sporting 17.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PEGY stock price touched $0.07 or saw a fall of -1.45%. Year-to-date, Pineapple Energy Inc shares have moved -88.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) have changed -22.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.