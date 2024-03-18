Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) has a beta value of 2.50 and has seen 4.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.79M, closed the last trade at $0.07 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 17.76% during that session. The PEGY stock price is -2371.43% off its 52-week high price of $1.73 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.10 million shares.
Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) trade information
Sporting 17.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PEGY stock price touched $0.07 or saw a fall of -1.45%. Year-to-date, Pineapple Energy Inc shares have moved -88.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) have changed -22.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.
Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -93.33% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 192.90%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.4 million for the current quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.23% over the past 5 years.
PEGY Dividends
Pineapple Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY)’s Major holders
Insiders own 6.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.25% with a share float percentage of 1.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pineapple Energy Inc having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $0.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 2.08% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 1.34% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.63% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.22 million while later fund manager owns 44970.0 shares of worth $61608.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.