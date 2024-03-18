Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 14.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $627.88M, closed the last trade at $1.07 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The CATX stock price is -14.95% off its 52-week high price of $1.23 and 81.31% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 million shares.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CATX stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 13.01%. Year-to-date, Perspective Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 166.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) have changed 26.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.