Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 14.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $627.88M, closed the last trade at $1.07 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The CATX stock price is -14.95% off its 52-week high price of $1.23 and 81.31% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 million shares.
Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information
The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CATX stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 13.01%. Year-to-date, Perspective Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 166.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) have changed 26.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.
Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 202.69% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 219.50%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.48 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.83 million and $2.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.10% for the current quarter and 35.10% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.18% over the past 5 years.
CATX Dividends
Perspective Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 30.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.08% with a share float percentage of 10.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Perspective Therapeutics Inc having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 12.72 million shares worth more than $8.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.53% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.57 million and represent 1.90% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.45% shares in the company for having 9.67 million shares of worth $6.46 million while later fund manager owns 2.61 million shares of worth $1.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.