Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.58B, closed the recent trade at $4.32 per share which meant it -0.03% during that session. The PTON stock price is -178.24% off its 52-week high price of $12.02 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $3.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.65 million shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Sporting -0.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PTON stock price touched $4.32 or saw a rise of 10.19%. Year-to-date, Peloton Interactive Inc shares have moved -29.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) have changed -7.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.71.