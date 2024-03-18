Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.58B, closed the recent trade at $4.32 per share which meant it -0.03% during that session. The PTON stock price is -178.24% off its 52-week high price of $12.02 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $3.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.65 million shares.
Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information
Sporting -0.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PTON stock price touched $4.32 or saw a rise of 10.19%. Year-to-date, Peloton Interactive Inc shares have moved -29.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) have changed -7.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.71.
Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Peloton Interactive Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.59%, compared to -6.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.20% and 69.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.30%.
19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $720.07 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $654.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
PTON Dividends
Peloton Interactive Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.18% with a share float percentage of 83.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peloton Interactive Inc having a total of 501 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 29.36 million shares worth more than $225.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.66% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 29.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $224.66 million and represent 8.62% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.40% shares in the company for having 18.32 million shares of worth $140.87 million while later fund manager owns 9.69 million shares of worth $74.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.