Ocugen Inc (OCGN) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) has a beta value of 3.46 and has seen 3.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $277.02M, closed the last trade at $1.08 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 5.88% during that session. The OCGN stock price is -18.52% off its 52-week high price of $1.28 and 68.52% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.84 million shares.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Sporting 5.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the OCGN stock price touched $1.08 or saw a rise of 0.92%. Year-to-date, Ocugen Inc shares have moved 87.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) have changed 61.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.47.